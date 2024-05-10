Kaley Cuoco pays touching tribute to on-screen dad John Ritter

Kaley Cuoco attended the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health's event, An Evening from the Heart, on Thursday, May 9 in Los Angeles to honour her late TV father, John Ritter.



The event celebrated Ritter's life and legacy and aimed to raise awareness about aortic health.

Ritter passed away in 2003 at the age of 54 from a "misdiagnosed acute aortic dissection," according to the foundation's website. The 38-year-old actress looked stunning at the event, which was held at Sunset Room Hollywood.

At the event, Cuoco told People magazine in an exclusive interview, "He touched a lot of lives." The actress claimed to have been close to Ritter's family, who for the previous 20 years have "worked very hard" to raise awareness about aortic dissection.

"I will do anything for his wife and his kids," Cuoco says. "And I'm so really very proud to be here and honouring him."

Celebrities such as Cheri Oteri and Holly Robinson Peete were present at the event to raise funds for the organization.

The organisation was founded by John's wife, Amy Yasbeck Ritter, in 2003 with a mission to "spread awareness of aortic health and prevent unnecessary suffering through genetic research, widespread education, and radical advocacy," according to the website.

Amy, along with John's son, Tyler Ritter, who is one of his four children, attended the gala.

Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter starred in 8 Simple Rules as Bridget and Paul for two seasons. Ritter's sudden death ended his role, but the show continued for one more season with Sagal, Davidson and Spanjers.