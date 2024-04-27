Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer fresh blow in US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suffer fresh blow in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to Montecito in 2020 after stepping away as senior working members of the royal family, have seemingly failed to win hearts of Americans.

Outspoken British TV presenter Piers Morgan has claimed that Americans are very concerned about King Charles and Kate Middleton's health, adding that the monarch's positive statement shows how devoted he is to serving his country, just like his late, great mother.

In his column for The Sun, the former Good Morning Britain host wrote: "When I was in America last week, almost everyone I met wanted to know the same thing: ‘Is King Charles going to be OK?"



"They were very concerned about Kate, the Princess of Wales, too"

Morgan, 58, tried to explain the King and Princess Kate are more popular than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the US, revealing: "He was constantly asked about King Charles' and Princess Kate's health on his trip to America last week."

On the other hand, US commentator Lee Cohen lashed out at the Duke over the change he has now made to his primary residency.



"It's staggering that a prince of the blood has declared residence in another country, my country, and has no domicile in the land of his birth, and even has considered taking citizenship in a foreign country," the commentator told GB News.

"If Harry felt disinclined to royal service, all he had to do was withdraw and keep a dignified, respectful silence out of respect for his family. Which is family, which is a part of a beloved thousand-year pillar of British society. It's not any family.

Cohen went on: "For financial gain, he launched unforgivable public attacks on them, published in his memoirs and accompanying interviews. That kind of behaviour isn't appreciated on this side of the Atlantic anymore than it is on your side."