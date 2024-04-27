Meghan Markle announces new projects only to gain publicity: claims expert

Meghan Markle makes strategic career moves to gain 'publicity'

Meghan Markle keeps announcing new projects in order to gain publicity, claimed a royal expert.



The former Suits actress and her husband Prince Harry aimed to release new projects in 2024, however, the couple has not announced release dates for any of those projects.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex announced her comeback with a podcast series in partnership with Lemonada Media. Now, reports are suggesting that Meghan will not be releasing any content until 2025.

As reported by Express.co.uk, Daily Mail's Richard Kay criticised the former working royals for making big announcements "in a hurry" but they have nothing to show.

He added, "All these plans are in the pipeline and then nothing happens."

Richard believes that currently, Meghan's main focus is on her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Moreover, Daily Mail's Richard Eden also expressed his concerns over the delay in the release of the California-based couple's projects.

He quoted the example of Netflix, saying, "... they will announce a new film for something when it's gone into production or it's about to be broadcast. It's very strange to announce deals and then have nothing."

He added, "Announcing a deal like this and then not having any content, any podcasts for a year. You do wonder, is she just doing it for the publicity?"