Chappell Roan teases 'The Subway' release with mysterious posters

Chappell Roan fans are buzzing with excitement as the pop star teases the release of her next single, The Subway.

Posters featuring Roan with the caption "Going through a breakup? Get bangs!" have popped up in New York City, while a music video teaser appears to show a studio version of the song.

The video teaser features a moving truck with a license plate reading "THE SBWY," and Roan's signature red hair blowing in the wind as the truck passes a Saskatchewan welcome sign.

The lyrics in the preview reveal a promise to leave the city for Saskatchewan if feelings don't fade within four months: "I made a promise / if in four months these feelings ain't gone / well, fuck this city / I'm moving to Saskatchewan."

Roan's rollout strategy for The Subway seems to mirror that of her recent single The Giver. In February, she posted a series of photos on Instagram showcasing her in different professions, from lawyer to plumber, with the caption "The Lawyer. Ur ex's worst nightmare + she gets the job done." This creative approach has generated significant buzz around her music.

While The Giver was a country-pop track with sapphic double entendres, The Subway is expected to be a more mellow breakup pop track showcasing Roan's vocal range.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the song, which will be released in two parts, although exact dates for part two haven't been specified yet.