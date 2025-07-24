Mandy Moore opens up on being a pop star in the late 90s

Mandy Moore has recently confessed she was nowhere near to her fellow pop stars, who were like “superstars” in the late 90s.

This is Us actress made an appearance on July 17 episode of Kylie Kelce’s podcast Not Gonna Lie where she talked about her 1999 debut single Candy.

That same year, her fellow pop stars Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson also released their debut albums.

When asked if she was “friendly or had a relationship” with the singers, Mandy replied that their “paths didn't really cross”.

“They were, like, superstars. They were on this level of success that I've never known,” said the 41-year-old.

Tangled star noted she was “the youngest and the most boring out of the four of pop stars”.

Mandy mentioned that she “was just like a little 15-year-old” at the time “doing my own thing”.

A Walk to Remember actress opened up that she “lucked out as her label's answer to them” but she was given creative freedom to be herself.

“I was allowed to sort of make my own decisions even as a clueless 15-year-old,” recalled Mandy.

The Princess Diaries actress further said, “Nobody told me how I needed to dress or how I needed to answer questions or what lane to sort of occupy or how to present myself to the world.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mandy emphasised the importance of social media on pop culture these days.

“With social media and the world, we live in now, there’s so many more mediums I think to reach people now and not have to wait for a magazine interview or something,” she explained.

Mandy added, “It was such a different world back then.”