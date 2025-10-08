Machine Gun Kelly eager to win Megan Fox’s trust again after Saga's birth

Machine Gun Kelly is eager to win Megan Fox’s trust once again after the birth of their daughter.

A source spilled to Star magazine that MGK is trying to prove to the Transformers actress he’s changed over the years and wishes to have a “real family”.

Rumour has it that both stars have eventually reconciled six months after they welcomed daughter Saga.

However, it is to be noted that neither MGK and Megan have confirmed the speculations.

A source told the outlet that Machine “wants to be a real family” with Subservient actress.

An insider close to the stars pointed out that MGK “is being super sweet” to Megan.

The rapper has been “showing that he’s changed and can do better,” added a source.

Meanwhile, the outlet previously reported that Megan and MGK “are back together”.

The tipster continued, “They haven’t put a label like boyfriend or girlfriend on themselves for years.”

But an insider added, “They’re back together and in a relationship again.”

The source further said that MGK loved how Megan is “as a parent” to Saga, saying, “She’s an amazing caretaker of them both.”

In addition to Saga, the actress has three sons, Noah Shannon, Journey River, and Bodhi Ransom, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.