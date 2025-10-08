Dolly Parton breaks silence amid health concerns: 'I ain't dead yet!'

The 'Jolene' hitmaker shares a video message after her sister Freida's 'prayers' message sparked concern

Dolly Parton is directly addressing the recent “rumours flying around” about her health.

The Queen of Country shared a video message to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 8, to reassure fans she is “okay,” especially after her sister Freida sparked panic by sharing a message of “prayers” for Dolly on Facebook.

The 79-year-old was in the middle of shooting Grand Ole Opry commercials when she paused to say, “I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here!”

She continued, “Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate — I appreciate your prayers. I am a person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything.”

The Jolene hitmaker admitted that she neglected her health when her husband, Carl Dean, was sick and ultimately passed away in March this year. When she finally got around to prioritising her health again, a few medical things had piled up, which is when she decided to cancel her Las Vegas Residency.

“I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home… where I’m having a few treatments here and there,” she said, before emphasising, “But I’m not dying!”

“I’m not ready to die yet, I don’t think God is through with me,” she playfully added.

Friends and fans, including celebrities, flooded the comments section to express their relief. Reese Witherspoon said, “I love you Dolly! I’m glad you are taking time for yourself,” while Stephanie Beatriz left some red heart emojis.