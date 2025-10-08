Is Dolly Parton sick? Rep clarifies sister Frieda's concerning post

The country star has postponed her Las Vegas Residency over health concerns

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida Estella Parton reignited concerns over the country star’s health, but it was all just a misunderstanding.

A rep for the Queen of Country has confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday, October 7 that the 79-year-old star is simply dealing with kidney stones and will undergo a minor procedure to address them.

“It’s just the kidney stones, and the procedure she needs to resolve those,” said her manager, Olly Rowland. “It looks like her sister posted, and it got quite a bit blown out of proportion, weirdly.”

The confusion began a few hours earlier after Dolly’s sister Freida shared an emotional Facebook post saying she had been “up all night praying” for her sister, prompting fans to fear the worst.

Freida later clarified her comments, writing, “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious… It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”

Dolly previously revealed she was postponing her Las Vegas residency to September 2026 due to health reasons, joking, “It must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up — although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

The Jolene hitmaker remains in good spirits, with her rep assuring fans: “She’s doing great.”