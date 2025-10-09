How Jennifer Lopez falls in ‘love’ with everyone?

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about why love has always been at the heart of her work, and why she can create chemistry with just about anyone on screen.

During an appearance on the October 8 episode of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s Las Culturistas podcast, the 56-year-old actress and singer reflected on her reputation as a true romantic.

“I can fall in love with anybody,” she joked, before clarifying, “That’s the bad quote from here. But no, my point is I feel like I don’t know if it’s because I’m a romantic and I so believe in love.”

Rogers praised Lopez for her ability to spark connections with such a wide range of leading men over the years, from Matthew McConaughey in The Wedding Planner to Ralph Fiennes in Maid in Manhattan.

Lopez agreed, explaining that she can tap into something deeper with her co-stars.

“I’m able to have that chemistry with people and with all different kinds of people,” she said.

“I’m able to kind of see through this and get to kind of like who is the person on the inside and really fall in love with that person in that moment, like they say in between action and cut.”

That talent has carried into her latest project, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which she described as being “only about love” for her.

In the film, Lopez plays three distinct roles, Ingrid Luna, Aurora and The Spider Woman, while Diego Luna stars as Valentin, a prisoner who recounts the plot of a beloved Hollywood musical starring his favorite actress, Ingrid.

Bowen Yang asked Lopez about the dynamic between her character and Luna’s, noting that Valentin projects his identity and desires onto Ingrid as a queer person. Lopez said she could see that clearly.

“He looks up to [her], he wants to be like [her] and she’s the perfect woman, and in this movie in particular she’s like this siren, and she’s amazing,” she explained.

Surprisingly, Lopez revealed she felt the strongest personal connection not with her larger-than-life roles Aurora or The Spider Woman, but with Ingrid Luna herself.

“It’s funny because I identified most not with the Spider Woman, not with Aurora, even though there were parts of me that I feel were very much like each of those characters … but Ingrid Luna was the most like me because she’s an entertainer,” she shared.

Lopez’s reflections come after decades of being known not only for her artistry but also for her very public love life, from her early 2000s romance with Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2022 before their split in 2024, to her enduring belief in love that continues to inspire her work on and off the screen.