Michael B. Jordan old snap with Drake resurfaces after his 2026 Oscars win

Michael B. Jordan's previous photo with Drake goes viral after his win at the 2026 Oscars

Michael B. Jordan last night lifted the Oscar trophy for his performance of the twin brothers he portrayed in Sinners. Right after his victory, a throwback photo of him with Drake resurfaced on social media.



In the snap, the Black Panther star, Drizzy, and a third person are standing near a bar counter of what looks like a restaurant or a lounge.

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With glasses in front of them, Drizzy has been gesturing wildly in what seems to be a story he is sharing with the rest of the men in the photo.

Jordan, in the image, was amused by whatever Drake was telling him, standing with arms crossed and sporting a megawatt smile.

The 39-year-old, meanwhile, had every reason to celebrate as he became the sixth Black artist to win an Academy Award.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked his family and Sinners director Ryan Coogler. More so, he gushed about the film's leading ladies, Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld.

"Wunmi, thank you so much for giving Smoke an opportunity to be him," he said, adding, "Hailee at home – you know she's getting ready to have a baby right now – thank you so much for being the other half of Stack."

Jordan then turned his attention to Black stars who won lead-acting Oscars.

"I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith," the actor added.

"And to be amongst those giants, amongst those great greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys."

In the end, Jordan said, "Thank you, everybody in this room and everybody at home, for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me."