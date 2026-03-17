Jane Fonda teases Barbra Streisand over Robert Redford tribute: 'I have more to say'

Jane Fonda believes she could be a better option to pay tribute to her late pal Robert Redford.

On Sunday, March 15, Barbra Streisand took the stage to honor Redford during the 98th annual Academy Awards’ In Memoriam segment.

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It is pertinent to mention that Redford passed away last year in September at the age of 89.

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight at an Oscar night party, Jane inquired she wanted to “know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford?”

Reasoning why she should be the one presenting Redford’s honor, she teasingly noted, Barbra “only made one movie with him, I made four! I have more to say.”

She then added with a laugh that Barbra “was always in love with him. The most gorgeous human being and such great values. And he did a lot for movies, he really changed movies, lifted up independent movies.”

Barbra, who costarred with Redford in the 1973 romance drama The Way We paid an emotional tribute to him “a brilliant, subtle actor.”

“And we had a wonderful time playing off each other because we never quite knew what the other one was going to do in the scene," she added on stage.

Whereas Jane shared the bi screen with late Redford in 2017’s Our Souls at Night, 1967’s Barefoot in the Park, 1960’s The Tall Story and 1966’s The Chase.