Selena Gomez receives wedding wishes from surprising source

Selena Gomez gets heartfelt wedding blessing from former lifesaver

Selena Gomez's kidney donor Francia Raisa, has opened up about the speculated fallout between the two.

The 37-year-old was featured in a interview where she revealed that reports of her feud with Gomez were just 'rumours.'

Raisa, also touched upon Gomez's then upcoming Wedding to Benny Blanco, which she reportedly did not attend.

On her big day, Selena's closest friends were in attendance, including Taylor Swift; her Only Murders in The Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, Zoe Saldaña, Paris and Nicky Hilton and Ed Sheeran, and others.

In the interview, which appeared to be filmed at bookstore event- Raise wished Gomez well ahead of her wedding while speaking in Spanish.

'I know she's getting married, and I am very happy for her. And look...she has a life and she is already a billionaire and I am grateful that I could do that I could do that for her,' she said, according to translated subtitles.

Raisa emphasised that the process was about saving someone's life, rather than creating a special bond with them.

'Look, from the beginning the doctors told me, it's a donation,' she explained.

For unversed, Raisa donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017 after the Spring Breakers star was diagnosed with lupus.

In a 2018 interview, Raisa admitted that both she and Gomez experienced depression following the kidney donation procedure.