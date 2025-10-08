Taylor Swift reveals key detail about engagement announcement

Taylor Swift sheds light on famous relationship with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship might be under public scrutiny all the time, but some aspects of their love they still manage to keep private.

The 35-year-old pop superstar discussed her recent engagement with the NFL star, also 35, and revealed a surprising fact about the proposal, which went viral on the internet.

The 14-time-Grammy winner admitted that despite the pictures and details the newly-engaged couple shared with the fans, much of that special moment still remains between the two of them, during her interview at Ryan Seacrest’s On Air radio show on Tuesday, October 7.

“I gotta figure out like ways to make sure that I do have things that are just between us, and thankfully, we do have a lot of those things," the Anti-Hero hitmaker said.

“That moment in particular is one that's always just going to be ours,” Swift added of the floral garden proposal.

However, the Life of a Showgirl songstress added that she was really excited to share the big news with fans as well, “I get so excited that it makes me just wanna…talk about it for like an hour, but…I won't stop talking if I start, you know what I mean?”

Swift added that since “We're both very public-facing people, and both of our career paths involve entertaining people. So we're very kind of relaxed about things,” and remain very open about their relationship, but the proposal “will always be mine…I’ll have it forever.”