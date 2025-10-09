Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' smashes Adele's streaming record

Taylor's latest album The Life of a Showgirl was released just last week

The Sky is the limit for Taylor Swift.

Her fans are celebrating a proud moment, as the pop sensation has broken Adele's long-standing streaming record.

Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, has sold an impressive 3.5 million copies sold in its first week.

Interestingly this single-week sales record was previously held by Adele's album, 25, with 3.378 million copies sold upon its release in 2015.

According to the new reports by DailyMail, The Life of a Showgirl sold 3.2 million, physical and digital purchase copies, with an additional 300,000 album equivalent units from streaming, totalling 3.5 million.

For context, Adele's 25 secured 3.482 equivalent million units in 2015, with 3.378 million coming from traditional sales and the remaining from streaming.

Much of Swift's success can be attributed to Spotify, where a record breaking 5 million fans pre-saved The Life of a Showgirl before release.

A special vinyl edition, available exclusively online, sold out in under an hour.

This milestone comes after fans had ben eagerly plotting to help Swift 'shake off' Adele's streaming crown ahead of the album's launch.

Swifties were also hopeful about breaking records on Apple Music and their hopes were met.

Currently all 12 tracks from The Life of a Showgirl occupy the top 12 spots on Apple Music's global chart.