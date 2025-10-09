Darius Rucker announces engagement to Emily Deahl five years after divorce

The country star got down on one knee in a sweet seaside proposal

Darius Rucker has found his happily ever after again.

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman, 59, announced his engagement to singer and lifestyle creator Emily Deahl, 33, on Thursday, October 8, sharing a sweet photo of the seaside proposal in a joint Instagram.

In the picture, Rucker is seen down on one knee on a boardwalk as Deahl flashes her sparkling new ring.

“Thank you for showing me a level of happiness I have never known,” the country star wrote in the caption. “The day I met you I knew I didn’t want to go another one without you. Now I don’t have to.”

The proposal may come as a surprise to many, given the Rucker and Deahl only went public with their relationship last month.

Deahl later reposted the photo to her Instagram Stories, opening up about why she had kept their relationship out of the spotlight. “Somewhere along the way of loving him I discovered how sacred love is to me,” she wrote. “And all I wanted to do was protect it.”

The wedding would mark the start of Rucker’s third marriage. He was previously married to Beth Leonard from 2000 to 2020, during which time they welcomed two sons.

Prior to that, he was married to Elizabeth Ann Philips, with whom he shares one daughter.