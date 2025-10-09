Aaron Phypers denies major allegations by ex Denise Richards

Aaron Phypers takes stand in court amid Denise Richards divorce

Aaron Phypers is pushing back against serious allegations made by his estranged wife Denise Richards, telling the court he never laid a hand on her during their marriage.

On October 8, Phypers, 53, took the stand to deny claims that he abused the actress, 54, during their six-year relationship.

One accusation centered around an alleged 2022 incident in which Richards was said to have been left with a black eye.

Phypers testified that he did not hit her, saying firmly, “Absolutely not.” He told the court that Richards herself said she “ran into a pole” after having drinks, insisting that he never struck her.

His cousin, Dr. Kathleen McAllister, had previously testified that she saw him hit Richards at his Malibu wellness center.

Phypers rejected that account and said Richards often used the space “several days a week” for Zoom calls and other personal matters before the center eventually closed.

Phypers also denied Richards’ other claims, including accusations that he grabbed her by the hair, choked her, or slammed her head. “No, I did not,” he told the court.

When asked about threats Richards mentioned in her petition for a restraining order, Phypers flatly rejected them, saying, “No. Absolutely not,” when accused of threatening to break her legs, and “No. Never,” when asked if he ever threatened to kill her.

He dismissed testimony from Richards’ makeup artist Pamela Brogardi, who claimed she overheard him threaten Richards.

He further denied ever calling Richards derogatory names.

“I never called her that. It’s not true,” he said when asked about calling her a “wh*re.” He added, “I’ve never called her a bitch … I’ve called her a liar yes, but a bitch no.”

Richards has also accused Phypers of knocking her hat off during an argument, stealing her laptop, and waking her in the middle of the night to berate her about messages with another man.

Phypers admitted he had taken photos of messages he found on her device, saying they were “very hurtful and shocking,” but maintained he never yelled or berated her as she claimed.

He further denied causing Richards concussions, hitting her while she was recovering from surgery, or owning the firearms she alleged he kept.

According to Phypers, the “bulletproof vests” she mentioned were actually weighted workout vests. He told the court he never threatened his own life or hers at any point during their marriage.

The judge has not yet made a ruling on whether Richards will be granted a permanent restraining order.