Offset opens up about major regret in divorce with ex-wife Cardi B

Cardi B’s ex Offset wishes marriage hadn’t ended on bad terms

Offset looked back at how his marriage came to an end with Cardi B, in a new interview, and shared what he wished he had done differently.

The 33-year-old rapper shared that their divorce is not yet finalised, but he regrets how things took a turn for the worse as their conflict got public.

The Set It Off hitmaker admitted, “I should have respected her way more. I made bad decisions, like stepping out. Gotta take that on the chin. When she left, I had to take that on the chin. … We got so much, our kids, to live for. I was being selfish, and I can say that as a man,” during his interview on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast on Tuesday, October 7.

The Migos rapper, who shares daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 13 months, and son Wave, 4, with Cardi, also shared that he wishes the internet was not so involved in their personal relationship.

“I wish there wasn’t so much internet stuff going on. I got out of pocket a couple of times because you feel like you’re getting bullied. I used to never say nothing. I tried to recently say something just to like, try to defend myself, because the narrative be nasty,” Offset explained about the social media trolling against him.

Offset confessed that if he could “rewrite the book” his marriage with the Up rapper would “never have been public.”