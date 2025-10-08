Miranda Kerr reflects on her current relationship state with Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr has recently shared rare insight into her relationship with Orlando Bloom’s former girlfriend Katy Perry.

The Australian model revealed how she navigated co-parenting with Katy as both share a child with their mutual ex, Orlando during an appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends on October 7.

“Having love and respect for each other is so important,” stated the 42-year-old, who was married to Orlando from 2010 to 2013 and welcomed one son in 2011.

Reflecting on her bond with Katy, the former Victoria's Secret Angel explained, “Everyone’s human, and that’s important to really put the children first.”

“And what’s the best needs of the children and how do we make everyone feel accepted and loved,” continued Miranda.

The model noted that at the end of the day, “we’re all human and we’re all trying to be the best versions of ourselves,” referencing to her co-parenting strategy with Katy.

“Why not be good examples for our children?” added Miranda.

It is pertinent to mention that the model and the singer have become close because of their blended families.

Miranda also disclosed about her conversation with Katy shortly after she went to the edge of space on a Blue Origin flight earlier in April.

“I spoke to her, and I was like, ‘How are you feeling?’” remarked the model.

Miranda mentioned, “Katy was like laying down in the back of the bus, and she was like, ‘Wow that was intense.’ I was like, ‘I just wanted to check in on you, are you good, I’m glad you’re in one piece.' I adore her.”

Meanwhile, the model remarried to Evan Spiegel, with whom she shares three sons.

Moreover, Katy and Orlando previously parted ways in June after dating for nine years. They share a five-year-old daughter.