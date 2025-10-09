Dolly Parton blasts AI image amid health crisis

Dolly Parton is setting the record straight after an AI-generated photo of her and Reba McEntire sparked confusion and concern among fans.

In a lighthearted Instagram Reel shared on October 8, the 79-year-old country legend addressed both her health and the misleading image that showed her with McEntire in a grim setting.

“Did you see that AI picture of Reba and me? Oh lordy, I mean, they had Reba at my death bed and we both looked like we need to be buried,” Parton joked.

She added with a smile, “But I thought, oh my lord, but if I was really dying, I don’t think Reba would be the one at my death bed. She might come visit me earlier.”

Parton said she felt it was important to speak directly to her fans amid “a lot of rumors flying around.”

Reassuring everyone, she explained, “I figured if you heard it from me, you’d know that I was okay. So anyhow, that’s what I wanted to say, and I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working.”

She also expressed her love for fans and asked them to “keep praying for me.”

Her message came shortly after her sister, Freida, shared a heartfelt Facebook post asking fans to keep Dolly in their prayers.

Freida admitted she had been “up all night praying” for her big sister, writing, “I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

After her post gained attention, Freida later clarified that she “didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious.”

She explained that it was simply a sister’s heartfelt request: “It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”

Parton had already spoken openly about her health at the end of September, when she revealed she was postponing several dates of her Las Vegas residency.

In a statement at the time, she explained that her doctors required her to undergo “a few procedures,” which would shorten her rehearsal schedule. She reassured fans with a touch of humor, saying it wasn’t “the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Through it all, Parton has made clear that while she has faced some challenges, her spirit, and her sense of humor, remain as strong as ever.