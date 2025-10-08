Jason Kelce reveals wife Kylie’s opinion of new Taylor Swift album

Taylor Swift got first reviews from fiancé Travis Kelce’s family

Taylor Swift has turned her fiancé Travis Kelce’s family into Swifties, and everyone has already picked their favourite song from the new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old pop superstar released the album on October 3, and the Kelce brothers – Travis and Jason gushed about their favourite tracks in their October 8 New Heights podcast episode.

The former Philadelphia Eagles centre revealed that Opalite is his favourite song, while he is also tremendously impressed by Eldest Daughter.

Jason also shared that his wife, Kylie Kelce, loved Wish List the most, which she thought was “relatable.”

“Kylie listened to that first. She’s the one who kinda told me to go back and listen to that one. I listened to it while reading the lyrics ’cause sometimes I need to do that. But I think the sentiment behind that song is fantastic,” said Jason.

The dad of four added that since Kylie herself is “not a materialistic person, she’s never been,” she could relate to the lyrics.

Meanwhile Travis, who is the muse behind many of the songs, revealed that Opalite is his favourite song.

“I’m just the lucky man that gets to be the support system for Taylor while she drops one of the coolest albums that I’ve ever listened to,” he gushed about his fiancée.