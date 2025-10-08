Taylor Swift celebrates success of 'The Life of a Showgirl' without Travis Kelce: pics

Taylor Swift is thriving in her music career following the release of her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Amid a whirlwind of promotions and interviews, the 35-year-old pop superstar took some much-needed down time.

She was recently spotted on a dinner date with her close and comedian friend Jerrod Carmichael in New York City.

Travis Kelce's beloved fiancé looked sensational in a plaid miniskirt as she arrived at the trendy steakhouse The Eighty Six, reported DailyMail.

Notably absent from the outing was her newly engaged partner, Travis Kelce, who inspired some of the album's talked-about lyrics.

His team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had narrowly lost an away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars just the day before. He is set to play at home in Kansas City against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 12.

The Eras Tour star turned heads in a fitted black sweater that accentuated her trim figure. Fans were particularly intrigued by her chic Christian Dior handbag, complemented by gold bracelets and a slim luxury wristwatch that added a touch of sparkle in her look.

Jerrod, meanwhile, looked sharp in a black jacket over a white shirt.

Their outing follows Jerrod's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he opened up about his bond with Taylor.

'That's my best friend, Taylor's my best friends,' adding, 'Like I am not her best friend but she's my best friend.'

Taylor's night also came shortly after she teased the fate of another major musical project, keeping fans eagerly anticipating what's next.







