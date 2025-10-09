Taylor Swift's childhood pal reflects on singer's stardom: 'She was always a star'

Taylor Swift celebrates stardom since childhood

Taylor Swift's old pal Kayla Collins is offering a rare insight into the songstress's connection with stardom since childhood.

The 38-year-old model, who was also Playmate of the Month in the 2008 issue Playboy, made a surprising confession about her connection with the singer.

During her recent appearance on the Girls Next Level podcast on Monday, October 6, she said, “I grew up in a small town. I’m closest to a place called Reading, Pa. I went to theater school with Taylor Swift randomly. She was like the star of every play we did. It was a theater school where we did like Bye Bye Birdie. She was always the star in everything. It was pretty much a shoo-in that she was going to be who she is today.”

Notably, the Cruel Summer hitmaker has long been known as a theater kid.

Earlier in 2024, comedian Tobin Mitnick shared a series of images featuring himself and Swift from their stage production Grease.

He captioned the post, “Thank you mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage.”

