Taylor Swift's childhood pal reflects on singer's stardom: 'She was always a star'

Taylor Swift's old pal Kayla Collins is offering a rare insight into the songstress's connection with stardom since childhood.
The 38-year-old model, who was also Playmate of the Month in the 2008 issue Playboy, made a surprising confession about her connection with the singer.
During her recent appearance on the Girls Next Level podcast on Monday, October 6, she said, “I grew up in a small town. I’m closest to a place called Reading, Pa. I went to theater school with Taylor Swift randomly. She was like the star of every play we did. It was a theater school where we did like Bye Bye Birdie. She was always the star in everything. It was pretty much a shoo-in that she was going to be who she is today.”
Notably, the Cruel Summer hitmaker has long been known as a theater kid.
Earlier in 2024, comedian Tobin Mitnick shared a series of images featuring himself and Swift from their stage production Grease.
He captioned the post, “Thank you mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage.”
Meanwhile, the Blank Space singer has recently dropped her twelfth studio album, Life of a Showgirl.
For the unversed, the album was released on Friday, October 3, and has been a massive success.
