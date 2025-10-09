 
Thursday October 09, 2025
Taylor Swift's childhood pal reflects on singer's stardom: 'She was always a star'

Taylor Swift's theater school friend opens up about her childhood stardom

By Web Desk
October 09, 2025
Taylor Swift celebrates stardom since childhood
Taylor Swift's old pal Kayla Collins is offering a rare insight into the songstress's connection with stardom since childhood.

The 38-year-old model, who was also Playmate of the Month in the 2008 issue Playboy, made a surprising confession about her connection with the singer.

During her recent appearance on the Girls Next Level podcast on Monday, October 6, she said, “I grew up in a small town. I’m closest to a place called Reading, Pa. I went to theater school with Taylor Swift randomly. She was like the star of every play we did. It was a theater school where we did like Bye Bye Birdie. She was always the star in everything. It was pretty much a shoo-in that she was going to be who she is today.”

Notably, the Cruel Summer hitmaker has long been known as a theater kid.

Earlier in 2024, comedian Tobin Mitnick shared a series of images featuring himself and Swift from their stage production Grease.

He captioned the post, “Thank you mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage.”

