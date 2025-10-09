Is Emma Watson engaged? 'Harry Potter' alum explains new diamond ring

Emma Watson sported a large rock on THAT finger during Parish Fashion Week

Emma Watson is setting the record straight about the sparkly ring that sent fans into a frenzy.

The Harry Potter alum turned heads at the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week on October 6, where she sported a glittering diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger.

Dressed in a blush shift dress and suede jacket, Watson looked effortlessly chic — but it was the flower-shaped ring that had everyone whispering about a possible engagement to her rumored boyfriend, Kieran Brown.

As it turns out, the ring symbolises platonic rather than romantic love.

During her recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, the 35-year-old actress revealed that the piece was a deeply personal gift from her “22 closest people,” each contributing a petal to symbolise the community she’s built around herself.

“I’ve just never owned anything so valuable in my life because to me, it represents the life that I’ve built,” Watson explained, adding that it reflects her faith, roots, and chosen family. “I love that every time I look down at my finger, I can see all of the faces of the people who bought it for me.”

The actress also spoke about marriage, saying she hopes to get married someday but doesn’t “feel entitled to it,” adding, “It’s the least romantic thing I can possibly think of.”