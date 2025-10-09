Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz attend ‘Knives Out 3’ red carpet together

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz gave fans a rare glimpse into their usually private romance as they walked hand in hand at the London screening of Craig’s new film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, on October 8.

The longtime couple, who tied the knot in 2011, looked effortlessly elegant as they stepped onto the red carpet together.

Craig, 57, wore a sharp dark gray suit over a blue shirt with a red-and-blue striped tie, finishing the look with a crisp white pocket square.

Weisz, 55, complemented him with a chic business-formal outfit, pairing a tailored black jacket and trousers with a classic white collared shirt and a bold dark lipstick.

Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz in Paris in 2024

The event, which celebrated the latest installment in the Knives Out franchise, also welcomed Craig’s costars Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott, and Daryl McCormack.

The film is set to hit select theaters on November 26 before premiering globally on Netflix on December 12.

Though both are A-list stars, Craig and Weisz have long kept their marriage out of the spotlight.

Their last public appearance together was over a year ago at Paris Fashion Week in September 2024.

Weisz has been open about why she values that privacy, telling MORE magazine years ago, “You have to protect your marriage. When you're young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don't have to share everything. When you're married, that door closes.”

Craig has echoed that sentiment, often shaping his work around family life.

Speaking to the New York Times in 2023, he explained that being a father has shifted his priorities, “I've got a 6-year-old at home. And I don't want to be away from home as much as I have in the past.”

Their latest red carpet outing shows that while the couple may prefer to keep things low-key, when they do step out together, their bond shines through.