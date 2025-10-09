Travis Kelce gets candid on hearing new Taylor Swift album for first time

Travis Kelce shares initial reaction to listening Taylor Swift’s album for the first time

Travis Kelce is not like other Swifties – he gets to listen to Taylor Swift playing him all the songs live and that sure is a different experience.

The 35-year-old NFL star revealed his initial reaction to hearing The Life of a Showgirl back when it was unreleased.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that it was a “different feel” to have the pop superstar, 35, in the room with him while listening to the new album, during the October 8 episode of New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce.

"I presume that you were listening to them while Taylor was in the room with you?" Jason, 37, asked, adding, "Does that feel weird when an artist is in the same room with you and you're listening to the lyrics?"

The Happy Gilmore 2 star responded, “It’s a different feel, for sure, but I got used to it real quick … I just listen to it wholeheartedly, because it’s her creation, you just want to appreciate it for what it is, you know? And I think that’s the biggest thing is to make sure that the person you’re in the room with knows you’re open to what they’re creating.”

Travis gushingly added that it was specifically endearing to hear the Grammy winner’s songs about their relationship.

"It was fun to hear all these come together, knowing that a few of them — as she’s mentioned — have been about our life together," he noted.

Speaking about fans’ reaction, Travis added, "It’s just been fun to see everybody depict them and all the videos online and people dancing and smiling and having a blast with this."

Cheering on her fiancée, Travis said, "Let's just give it up for Taylor real quick. She's done it again. She's put the world on tilt."

Jason also teased Travis by asking his opinion on some of the explicit lyrics about him on the album, however, the star athlete played coy and answered that “any song she refers me in” is special.