Kartik Aaryan turns cheerleader for Sara Ali Khan as she sets the ramp on fire

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan is dropping jaws once again as she walked the ramp for the first time and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her rumored boyfriend Kartik Aaryan couldn’t be more proud.

The 23-year-old starlet looked ravishing in yet another first as she set the ramp on fire at the ICW2019 for Falguni and Shane Peacock.

The star melted hearts and sizzled in an intricately embroidered lehnga choli as her rumored beau Kartik and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan rooted for the star with pride evident on her face.

Sara and her ‘Aaj Kal’ costar Kartik have been making headlines of late over their frequent outings together that have given rise to rumours of the two dating.