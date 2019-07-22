After Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to make Bollywood debut soon?

After his daughter’s debut, Saif Ali Khan has revealed that his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also keen on joining Bollywood.

When asked about his son’s future acting endeavours, Saif Ali Khan told Hindustan Times, “He should, he's looking good, better looking than I am! He's a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting."

Saif Ali Khan’s family has made a big name in the industry for themselves. With mom Sharmila Tagore, one of the most popular actresses of her time, superstar wife, Kareena Kapoor and daughter Sara Ali Khan who has become an overnight star, the actor believes that all his kids would be interested in joining the film industry.

His daughter, Sara made her debut last year with the film ‘Kedarnath’, while the film earned massive praises; she was hailed as a star.

While talking about his son, Ibrahim, the Bollywood actor said, "We're an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I'm sure. He's still a little young, and I'm keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we'll support him in whatever he wants to do".

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan had also revealed that Ibrahim is interested in joining Bollywood. She said in an interview that her brother is very talented. "Ibrahim wants to be an actor. But as I've discovered, it’s an easy dream to have, but a very difficult one to achieve. However, I feel Ibrahim has talent. Once he enacted a monologue for my mother and I. While I was holding the sheet of paper on which his lines were written, I couldn't look at the sheet. I was busy looking at his eyes. They were so emotive," Sara had said.

Now, all eyes are on Ibrahim Ali Khan. The 17-year-old has already become a paparazzi favourite and fans, as well as his family cannot wait for his Bollywood debut.