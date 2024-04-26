'Summer House' star Danielle Olivera defends her role amid Balloon Guy drama

Danielle Olivera and Gabby Prescod open up about Balloon Guy Joe drama

Danielle Olivera recently hooked up with the party supply professional aka Balloon Guy Joe during Summer House crew’s alien-themed party.

On Summer House After Show’s recent episode that aired on April 25, Gabby Prescod recalled her mid-party conversation with Danielle, noting: "She made me feel like I couldn't find a guy and I was like, you know damn well that's not an issue for me.”

"I also found it weird that she thought that was the right approach to kind of like nurture this competition between us."

Speaking on the subject, Lindsay Hubbard admitted that Danielle can “get competitive," however, Danielle claimed that she views the situation with Joe from a different perspective.

Addressing her situation with Joe, Danielle claimed: "I tried to help her out and then she was just taking too long and I decided I wanted to do it."

Danielle went on to explain why she encouraged Gabby to hook up with Joe and then ended up with the Balloon Guy herself.

"My heart was in the right place. And then, you know, other things sort of take over," she added.

For the unversed, Gabby described her situation on Summer House After Show as one of her regular “breakdowns,” noting: "They happen annually, bi-annual, it depends how many emotions I'm pushing down.”