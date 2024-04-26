The Simpsons: Viewers devastated over character's death

Fans mourn The Simpsons star Larry's death

The Simpsons’ animated character Larry finally bid farewell to the show following his death in the latest episode of the iconic show.



Social media is still mourning the loss of the latter, leaving fans devastated with the news.

Speaking of Larry’s death in the 35th episode of The Simpsons, co-producer Tim Long revealed the team’s plan to shock viewers with their latest installment.

The character who dropped dead in the episode Cremains of the Day, was loved by fans all over the world, proving just how beloved the show is.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter to express grief over the character’s demise.

One fan commented: "I can’t believe they killed off Larry Dalrymple on The Simpsons last night. #RIPLarry."

While another added: "One thing about the latest Simpsons episode is that all jokes aside, Larry The Barfly’s life is really f****** sad and tragic."

Meanwhile, the episode that featured his death, showcased Homer, Moe, Carl, and Lenny attending Larry’s funeral, realising that they barely knew anything about the character.

For the unversed, Larry wasn’t the first one to exit from the show.

Many other characters were written off, including Ned Flanders’ first wife, Maude, who has reappeared in flashbacks, Lisa's mentor, Bleeding Gums Murphy, and Krusty’s dad, Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky.