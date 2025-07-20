'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker Sia sparks romance rumours with Harry Jowsey

Australian singer-songwriter Sia sparked dating rumours with Harry Jowsey after their cosy outing.

On Saturday, July 19, the Cheap Thrills hitmaker was spotted walking hand-in-hand with the Too Hot To Handle star in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old singer, whose full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, and the 28-year-old actor and reality TV star enjoyed a dinner date over the weekend at Ca Del Sole Restaurant in L.A.

According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Unstoppable singer looked comfortable and close while taking a stroll with her fellow Australian, who is 21 years younger, after grabbing dinner together.

For the outing, the Adelaide-born musician donned a baggy black maxi dress, paired with a matching longline coat.

She completed her look with leopard print slouch boots and styled her blonde locks in two braids secured with black giant hair clips.

Meanwhile the actor, known for The Wrong Paris, sported a white t-shirt under an olive green overcoat with matching chino trousers and completed his look with green and white trainers.

Sia and Harry’s latest sighting came just days after she appeared to fuel romance rumours with a different man.

She was seen with the bearded man just two days after filing for divorce from her second husband Dan Bernad.

Notably, the Greatest songstress has been enjoying the single life after ending her two-year marriage to the Modern Medicine Services CEO.

During their marriage, they secretly welcomed 15-month-old son Somersault Wonder Bernad.

As for the Heartbreak Island contestant, earlier this year Harry was in a "super casual" relationship with Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale.