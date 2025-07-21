Christie Brinkley opens up about pain that shattered her world

Christie Brinkley opened up about how emotional it was to record the audiobook version of her memoir Uptown Girl, where she revisited some of the darkest times of her life.

The 71-year-old model spoke about the moments that hit too close to home while reading out her story.

From a troubled childhood to four broken marriages and multiple brushes with death, Brinkley said reliving those chapters felt like opening old wounds.

“There were parts where I kept thinking, please don’t cry,” she told Social Life Magazine. “I tried to keep my voice steady, but they let me be real. Let the cracks come through.”

One of the hardest moments for her was remembering how she found out her then-husband Peter Cook had been unfaithful.

Brinkley recalled that a stranger walked up to her just minutes before she was supposed to give a speech at Southampton High School.

He quietly told her something that turned her world upside down. “Excuse me. I need to tell you that arrogant husband of yours has been having an affair with my teenage daughter,” the man said.

Brinkley said that moment almost shattered her, describing it as one of the most painful memories she had to speak aloud.

Her memoir reveals the heavy emotional toll of betrayal, heartbreak, and survival. Yet even with all the tears behind the scenes, Brinkley found strength in being honest about her journey.