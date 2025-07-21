Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo mark 11th wedding anniversary with celebration

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo celebrate 11 years of marriage

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are celebrating 11 years of marriage, and they marked the special occasion with heartfelt tributes and candid moments shared on social media.

On Saturday, July 19, Prinsloo took to Instagram to post a collection of playful and affectionate photos that offered fans a peek into their fun-loving bond.

The pictures captured everything from the couple making goofy faces to sharing a kiss on what looked like a yacht.

Another snapshot showed them riding in a car together, with comfort and connection.

In her caption, the model wrote, “My person for life!!! 11 years today! @adamlevine deep sea baby…” making it clear just how strong their bond remains after more than a decade together.

Levine, 46, kept his own anniversary post short but meaningful. He shared a photo of Prinsloo sitting on a porch with a beer in hand and a dog in her lap, writing simply, “Happy anniversary to my favorite person in the world.”

Their journey as a couple began back in 2012, after being introduced through email by a mutual friend for a potential work project.

They started dating soon after but briefly split in May 2013. Just two months later, the pair got engaged, and by July 2014, they were married in a romantic destination wedding at Flora’s Field Kitchen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Now, over a decade later, their relationship appears as strong and grounded as ever, with both continuing to share their love in real and relatable ways.