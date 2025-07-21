Snoop Dogg joins big league with game-changing ownership deal

Snoop Dogg has taken fans by surprise by stepping into the football world.

The rap legend is now a co-owner of a British football club, joining its ownership group with a fresh investment.

His announcement came right after he showed up in the team’s new home kit, turning heads with the unexpected appearance.

His deal followed football star Luka Modric, who also invested in the same club earlier this year.

Snoop is believed to have joined through his connections with American businessmen Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen. The pair took control of the club last November and have plans to make it bigger on the world stage.

A mural of Snoop Dogg now stands tall inside the stadium, showing the club is ready for a bold new chapter.

With his massive online following and global fame, Snoop’s entry is likely to bring in more fans, more attention, and possibly more wins.