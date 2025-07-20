Katie Price celebrates proud family moment after difficult weeks

Katie Price is extremely proud of her son Harvey, who has officially completed his college education.

The former glamour model, 47, beamed with excitement as she took to Instagram on Saturday night, sharing a sweet post alongside a photo of herself with Harvey.

In the caption, she joyfully announced the milestone and hinted at exciting plans ahead of her son.

'College done so proud of my boy. On the next chapter xx,' Katie wrote.

The post quickly drew warm reactions from fans and celebrity friends.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage congratulated him, commenting: 'CONGRATS HARVEY!!!!.

Meanwhile musical duo Jedward added: 'Wow, congratulations Harvey you should be so proud.'

The proud mom follows Katie's recent revelation that her daughter Princess has moved out of her family home, marking another major change in the Price household.

Amid these circumstances, Katie shared that she has an 'empty nest' at home, as Princess is staying at Peter's house and her son Junior has moved into a flat with his girlfriend.

'I'm not not even allowed to breathe near the documentary, she has been predominantly staying at her dads while she is filming,' Katie fumed on her Katie Prince Show podcast.