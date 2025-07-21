Eric Bana admits he loves watching characters die

Eric Bana shared that he actually finds it more exciting when his characters don’t make it to the end of the movie.

The Time Traveller’s Wife star, who’s been part of both major Hollywood films and smaller indie projects, said he prefers roles where he gets killed off instead of being the main guy who sticks around till the end.

He spoke about it in a chat with The Independent, explaining that those kinds of endings feel more powerful to him.

He said: “I’m very happy to die, you know? I’m happy to be killed off in something. I’m happy to support (other actors) – it’s just more interesting.

–I don’t want the audience to see me and think he’s going to be the main guy until the end credits roll.”

The star, known for Troy, Munich and Hulk, grew up in Melbourne and first gained fame as a comedian before turning to acting.

Eric has built a name playing complex roles that often sit in the grey area.