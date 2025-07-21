Charli XCX shares fun BTS from intimate wedding to George Daniel

Charli XCX offers insights into her married life after intimate wedding

Charli XCX offered a glimpse into her married life after recently tying the knot with George Daniel.

The 32-year-old singer, known for her unique approach to pop music, took the internet by storm with her new video.

On Saturday, July 19, the 360 hitmaker posted a clip on TikTok that featured behind-the-scenes from the intimate wedding.

In the viral clip, guests were seen dancing and celebrating, while the groom was spotted wearing Charli’s wedding veil for fun.

Additionally, the Apple singer made a surprise appearance in a white dress, stepping out from behind curtains as the video played to Far East Movement’s track Like A G6.

She captioned the post, “Bridal party energy!”

In another TikTok video, which featured the on-screen text, “When George isn’t crying when he sees me walking down the aisle,” the Boys hitmaker showed off her wedding dress.

She wore a Vivienne Westwood gown with a ruched skirt, paired with white slingback heels.

Charli captioned the clip, “Luckily he did xx.”

The 1975 drummer and the British pop star tied the knot on Saturday, July 19, in an intimate ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London.

For the unversed, the couple announced their engagement in November 2023 after collaborating on the song Spinning in 2021.