Peter, Emily Andre's picture perfect family moment comes amid Katie Price drama

Peter Andre's wife Emily delights fans with beautiful family snaps featuring the Mysterious Girl singer and their daughter Arabella.

The family appeared in high spirits as they were spotted at a stunning lavender field, soaking up the sun.

Emily shared glimpses from the day on Instagram on Sunday. 'We made the most of the sunshine while it lasted, turns out Belle's favourite part wasn't the flowers...it was the bees,' Emily captioned the snaps.

The family coordinated in white outfits that contrasted beautifully with the vibrant purple flowers.

The doctor looked stunning in a white linen-off-the-shoulder summer dress with frilly sleeves.

Emily paired the dress with cream fabric sandals and sported a huge pair of sunglasses, as she strolled through the fields.

Peter was seen embracing his wife while holding their youngest child, with the family dressed in their white ensembles.

This gorgeous family moment comes shortly after Peter offered his thoughts on navigating drama with exes, following recent comments from Katie Price.

Last month, Katie remarked on her view of Peter's wife Emily-pointing out that she and Peter used to step out with the whole family, something she claims Emily 'does not' do all that' for him.