Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley serve major couple goals on Italian getaway

Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, are spending some quality time in Italy, serving major couple goals for their fans.

The Suicide Squad actress, who welcomed her first baby in November 2024, was spotted enjoying a rare moment on a hotel balcony in Naples on July 18.

As Robbie sipped water from a glass bottle in the romantic European city, her husband wrapped his arms around her and planted a soft kiss on her forehead.

During this intimate moment, the Barbie star donned a strapless dress—the Elephant Tapestry Mini Dress by Kristin Mallison—which she had worn previously.

The couple have often been spotted spending time with friends and family since embracing parenthood. In April, they were photographed on the Gold Coast in Australia.

This comes after the actress took a short break from filming Wuthering Heights in the U.K. alongside Jacob Elordi.

A source previously told People Magazine, "Margot has several projects lined up next year. She wants to rest now and spend time with the baby.”

Although other details are still under wraps, the Emerald Fennell-directed adaptation of the classic novel is slated for release in 2026.