Al Pacino talks ‘wild and wonderful’ friendship with Johnny Depp

AI Pacino opens up about 'wonderful' former co-star

AI Pacino recently opened up about his longtime friend and former co-star Johnny Depp following the release of their new film Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

The 85-year-old actor, known for his role as Michael Corleone in The Godfather, reflected on his friendship with the “wild and wonderful” Depp, 62.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the Heat star said, “He is a wild fella and he is very creative, and it was fun to work with him. It really was. The play itself is different, but the movie has got its own charm and stuff. And the [producers] got Johnny. I’m working with Johnny again, and Johnny and I get together sometimes. And Johnny and I, he would just say, ‘Here we are. A couple of toddlers.’ He’s wild. He’s wonderful.”

Later in the interview, The Devil’s Advocate actor highlighted his bond with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, calling it a ‘real’ friendship.

Meanwhile, Pacino stars as Maurice Gangnat in Modi and also serves as a co-producer.

The Donnie Brasco duo reunited for Modi, marking their first collaboration since the 1997 crime drama.

For the unversed, Depp’s Modi was released on November 21, 2024.