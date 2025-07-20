Kelsea Ballerini makes rare confession about boyfriend Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini reveals an unknown fact about relationship with Chase Stokes

Chase Stokes might have many fans of his acting but his girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini is also a fan of his singing talents.

The 31-year-old country star revealed that the Outer Banks star is fully capable of stealing her job with his musical talents.

“He’s a really good singer and he is a really good guitar player,” she told Us Weekly, “so I’m worried about him taking my job, I’ll tell you that.”

Shedding light on her relationship with Stokes, The Voice coach told the outlet that their relationship has changed for the better with time.

“You do [challenge each other], or it’s boring and then you’re stagnant and then that’s not going to work out,” she said of her romance. “I think we’re two and a half years in, so [the relationship] looks a lot different now than it did in the beginning.”

The Cowboys Cry Too hitmaker continued, “I don’t know, I think we’re really similar — and in the ways that we’re different, that’s where we challenge each other. But it’s in a way of wanting the… I just want all the good things in the world for him.

Ballerini went on to elaborate on how the couple balance each other out, being each other’s “yin and yang,” saying, “He has a really heavy summer through fall shooting, so he was such a grounding support system for me during that tour. And now I get to do the same. So we’re just yin and yang.”

The Peter Pan songstress and Stokes made their first appearance together at the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship in L.A.