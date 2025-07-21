Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck break the ice after months of silence

Jennifer Garner was spotted spending quality time with her daughter Violet in Los Angeles on Sunday, putting on a united front after months of reported distance.

The actress treated Violet and her friends to coffee, showing that the mother-daughter bond may be back on track.

The outing came after Violet, 19, opened up in a personal essay about Pacific Palisades wildfires and climate issues while attending Yale.

Reports suggested that the essay may have caused tension between the two but on this sunny morning, things seemed calm and easy between them.

Garner, 53, kept her look relaxed yet polished as she wore a white and gold striped shirt which was tucked into high-waisted white pants.

Ben Affleck's ex-wife added brown leather sandals and carried a green notebook and a coffee cup in hand.

Violet, who is studying at Yale, kept things simple in a white tee and straight-leg jeans.

However, she added black and white sneakers and carried a fuzzy white purse with a brown strap.

Her long dark blonde hair was styled straight, and she wore glasses with a light face of makeup.

The teen was also seen holding a medical mask. Last summer, she spoke up publicly about mask use after sharing she developed a post-viral condition back in 2019.

Jennifer and Violet seemed to enjoy their morning together with no signs of stress after months of quiet distance.