Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler seen together in NYC amid romance rumours

Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler spotted in NYC together

Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler have once again sparked dating speculation after being seen together in New York City over the weekend.

The pair, who star in the upcoming film Caught Stealing, was spotted attending the immersive theater experience Viola’s Room at the Shed in Hudson Yards.

According to multiple sources, the two actors arrived at the show together and were later seen heading out into the night after the performance.

They weren’t alone, though, their Caught Stealing director Darren Aronofsky was reportedly with them as well.

The outing has added more fuel to ongoing rumors about a possible off-screen connection between Kravitz and Butler, which first surfaced during filming.

The two were seen kissing on set back in October 2024, a moment that happened during a scene but still drew attention. At the time, speculation grew that there might be more than just on-screen chemistry between them.

Viola’s Room, created by the minds behind the hit immersive show Sleep No More, is known for attracting celebrity guests.

In October 2024, Kravitz ended her engagement to actor Channing Tatum after three years together.

Butler, around the same time, reportedly parted ways with model Kaia Gerber, also after a three-year relationship.

Neither Kravitz nor Butler has commented publicly on the dating rumors, and a representative for Butler had previously denied there was any romance between them, as per Page Six.

In Caught Stealing, Butler plays a former baseball player thrown into a dangerous fight for survival in the gritty criminal world of 1990s New York. The film is based on the novel by Charlie Huston, who also wrote the screenplay.

For now, fans are left guessing whether their connection is purely professional or something more, but the recent NYC outing certainly hasn’t quieted the speculation.