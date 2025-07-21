Jared Padalecki marks birthday milestone with wife Genevieve Padalecki

Jared Padalecki celebrated his big day with wife Genevieve Padalecki.

The Flash Forward star shared a heartfelt post for Gilmore Girls actor on his 43rd birthday.

She uploaded a carousel picture on Instagram featuring their sweet moments.

The actress captioned it, "Almost 17 years together, 15 married what a privilege and gift to wish @jaredpadalecki another year around the sun."

Genevieve further wrote, "I love you with all my heart. Grateful to celebrate you today [heart emoji]."

The lovebirds first met while working on Supernatural in 2008. After dating for a year, Jared proposed Genevieve in 2009 and got married the following year in 2010.

The couple has since welcomed three children, son Thomas Colton, born in March 2012, and son Austin Shepherd, born in December 2013, plus daughter Odette Elliott, who was born in March 2017.

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary during a wedding ceremony in Sun Valley, Idaho.

As of now Jared is officially joining the final season of The Boys along a surprise Supernatural reunion with co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Colins.

According to Forbes season five of The Boys is set to premiere by late August or September 2026.