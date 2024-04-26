Leanne Morgan joins Chuck Lorre for upcoming Netflix sitcom

Chuck Lorre dubs Leanne Morgans 'a unique comedic force'

Leanne Morgan is living up to her comedy series Just Getting Started as she nabbed a Netflix project to headline.



Deadline reported on Thursday, April 25 that the untitled multi-camera sitcom is slated to be executive produced by top comedy showrunner Chuck Lorre, notable for his work in Bookie and The Kominsky Method.

The duo will co-create the untitled project with Susan McCartin, which has been ordered by the streaming platform to release a 16-episodic sitcom.

Morgan’s TV acting debut will follow a story of a grandmother as she navigates her way out of the chaos when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman.



However, she brought her life back to the track with the help of her family and jello salad.

In addition to her upcoming venture with Lorre, the 58-year-old comedian has been tapped for two more stand-up specials following the success of her first gig in 2023, Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman.

I’m Every Woman was Morgan’s breakthrough stint that tracted Lorre’s attention. He raved over her skills as a comedian, saying, "If you’ve seen even ten seconds of Leanne Morgan’s stand up, then you know what a unique comedic force she is."