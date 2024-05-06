Lana Del Rey announces first US headline show

Lana Del Rey recently announced her first-ever US stadium headline show the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, MA on June 20, 2024.
Following her wildly successful shows at Coachella, Del Rey made phenomenal appearances across selected cities in the US as well as Mexico City.
With the star's multiple chart-topping albums, Del Rey is set to take her fans on an "introspective journey" through her emotional story-telling style.
Alongside an array of singles, including Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, A&W, The Grants, Candy Necklace ft. Jon Batiste and her latest Say Yes To Heaven, the singer is on a run to showcase her poetic prowess.
Speaking of the latest single Say Yes To Heaven, the singer has amassed more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.
For the unversed, tickets for her Boston stadium show will be available starting Wednesday, May 8.
Meanwhile, the general on-sale is slated to begin on Friday, May 10 through platform Live Nation.
