Kate Middleton, Prince William turned heads on King Charles big day

Kate Middleton, Prince William's iconic moments

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children attracted massive attention as Buckingham Palace marked the first anniversary of the King and Queen’s Coronation on Monday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have privately wished the King and the Queen on their auspicious occasion this year, have delighted fans with the sweet memory of their presence at Charles and Camilla's Coronation events.



King Charles and Queen Camilla were all smiles and in good spirits as they made delightful appearance at the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast after their crowning ceremony on May 06, 2023.

Despite some dreary weather, the Wales family - Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and crowd's favourite Prince George appeared on the iconic Palace's Balcony along with other senior royals.



Future King William and Kate turned heads in their royal robes, and their children stole the show even though fans lined to have a glance of the new King and the Queen with their crowns.

Have a look at some iconic photos of Kate William and other royals from King Charles' coronation one year later.



It was head-turning moment when Charlotte, Louis arrived at Westminster Abbey as the little princess appeared doing big sister duty, holding hands with Prince Louis as the siblings processed into Westminster Abbey for their grandfather's coronation behind their parents. The couple's eldest son Prince George was on Page of Honour duty, entering the crowning ceremony with King Charles rather than his family.

Kate and Charlotte had the ultimate mother-daughter matching moment at the historic event, wearing coordinating headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen and similar white outfits by McQueen.



Their awe-inspiring hair accessories nodded to the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth, looking similar to the ones worn by the late Queen's maids at her event.

On the other hand, Prince George's role as a Page of Honor to his grandfather put him in the royal history books. He was the youngest future monarch to be officially involved in a coronation service.

Now, the royal family is celebrating the one year of the Coronation, but with a little heavy hearts as both King Charles and Princess Kate are battling cancer.

It is to mention here the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts have not shared any message to mark the King's big day yet.

