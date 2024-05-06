William Shatner shares what it will take to reprise Star Trek role

William Shatner to reprise Star Trek role

William Shatner recently revealed that reprising his Star Trek role was an 'intriguing idea' but admitted that there was one condition that needed to be fulfilled in order for him to consider reenacting the character of the legendary captain.

The 93-year-old actor who is best known for his character Admiral James Kirk in the popular TV series Star Trek, says he would love to give his character another shot.

Speaking to The Canada Press news agency, he added: "It's an intriguing idea. It's almost impossible but it was a great role and so well-written and if there were a reason to be there not just to make a cameo appearance, but if there were a genuine reason for the character appearing, I might consider it."

For the unversed, Shatner appeared as James Kirk in all episodes of the 1996 TV show.

The Boston Legal actor has chronicled his experiences before and after his time in the Star Trek franchise.

In addition, the actor has co-written various novels, revolving around the same concept.

Shatner last appeared in the Star Trek franchise in 1994 film Star Trek Generations.

The star has been a part of Star Trek: The Animated Series as well as the first seven franchise films.