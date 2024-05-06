Emotional Princess Beatrice shares important message as mum Fergie battles cancer

Fergie underwent breast cancer surgery last year and was subsequently diagnosed with malignant melanoma

Princess Beatrice is offering advice while her mother, Fergie, is battling cancer.

Today, the 35-year-old participated in her inaugural live TV interview on This Morning. She joined presenters Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle via videolink from the top of the Empire State Building in New York.

The royal is in America to support the Outward Bound Trust, an organization that held great significance for her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

However, during the interview, Josie and Craig seized the opportunity to inquire about Beatrice's mother, Fergie, who underwent breast cancer surgery last year and was subsequently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

And Beatrice told them: "She's doing really well, thank you Josie. She had a bumpy health scare last year but she's all clear now. But I think at 64, she's thriving, she's been through so much, but now she's coming into her own.

"We are just reminded when any parent or individual has a health scenario, you really need to get the checks that you need to get as early as you possibly can. And both my sister and I are so proud of her for taking those steps to get those checks."

The hosts then alluded to the other Royal Family health scares, with King Charles and the Princess of Wales also receiving cancer diagnoses this year and now undergoing treatment saying it had been tough going. And Beatrice added: "I know. There's nothing more important than family."

Josie was then keen to send a message to Fergie saying: "We're all big fans of your mum here on This Morning, will you send your mum our love?" And Beatrice was happy to oblige: "of course I will send my mum your best. When I'm back in the UK, maybe we can do something together."

Fergie 64, was told by doctors in March the good news that it appeared her malignant melanoma skin cancer had not spread. It was her second bout of cancer after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery last year.