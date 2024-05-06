Was King Charles caught in argument with Queen Camilla upon arriving at Coronation ceremony?

King Charles was officially crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby just after midday on May 6, 2023

King Charles is celebrating one year since his historic Coronation ceremony.



However, one year ago, during the Coronation at Westminster Abbey, royal fans observed him seeming agitated. He was seen conversing with Queen Camilla in what appeared to be an irritated manner as they awaited their carriage exit.

This followed their seemingly early arrival at the Abbey, several minutes ahead of schedule, even preceding the arrival of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A lip reader deciphered Charles's words, suggesting he was expressing frustration about adhering to the day's timetable, reported Mirror.

The lip reader claims he uttered to his wife: "We can never be on time, there's always something..."

However, just minutes later, the monarch was out of the coach making his way through the Abbey ready to be crowned.

Today to celebrate the joyous occasion 12 months on, the Royal Family's official social media accounts have shared the montage, which relives the memorable day as well as the Coronation Concert and the Big Help Out.

It was shared with the caption: "Today marks the first anniversary of The King and Queen's Coronation in Westminster Abbey.