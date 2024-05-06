Josie Gibson reveals she 'cried daily' for 'a year', here's why

Josie Gibson opens up about her weight problems

Josie Gibson recently revealed that she "used to cry on a daily basis" after being bullied by trolls over her weight.

The 39-year-old reality star admitted that online abuse took a toll on Gibson’s mental health following her career-launching stint on Big Brother.

Speaking on This Morning, Josie offered an insight into the trolling ordeal after enlisting stars, including Kate Beckinsale and Davina McCall, who shared their experiences about their weight.

Continuing on the subject, she added: "I used to cry on a daily basis after coming out of BB. It was the start of social media, but when I lost weight people were awful."

"I don't feel like I get shamed as much as I used to though, I do feel like things are changing."

In 2014, Josie revealed that she dropped the pounds over the course of a year, going from a size 20 to eight respectively.

Earlier in a candid conversation with the Daily Mail, the star shared: "Well I don't feel like I'm in great shape but before I knew I was doing this I did hire a personal trainer and we've been weight training."